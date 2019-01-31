Broward County

Man steals police cruiser and crashes into a light pole

Antwante Jones before one of his Florida prison terms
A man crashed into a light pole early Thursday — in a Fort Lauderdale police cruiser, police say.

There’s no official word on how 33-year-old Antwane Jones of Pembroke Pines wound up behind the wheel of a cop car early Thursday morning.

Pines police say they got word around 2:09 a.m. that a stolen cruiser was headed north on Palm Avenue. After they picked up the chase, Jones hit a light pole near City Center.

Jones ran as unsuccessfully as he drove, police say. He was soon captured and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be checked.

Jones’ previous experience in police cruisers involved him being in the back seat. He’s done three prison terms, most recently four years from 2012 to 2016, for crimes that include burglary, trafficking in stolen property, aggravated assault and giving false information to a pawnbroker.

Not included among Jones’ crimes: grand theft auto.

