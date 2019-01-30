Broward County

Anonymous tip and officers likely saved the lives of four children, police say

By Carli Teproff

January 30, 2019 08:43 PM

A day after a father of four shot and killed himself in front of officers who had shown up at his home to check on his children, police are crediting an anonymous tip and tenacious officers for saving the children’s lives.

“In this incident an anonymous phone call from a concerned citizen literally saved the lives of these four children,” said Pembroke Pines Capt. Al Xiques. “Along with the response that our police officers had to this residence. They insisted that this individual not go back inside his home, which he was trying to do, in order to likely end the lives of his children.”

Police say they were called to the home in the area of Northwest 76th Avenue and Sixth Street because the kids hadn’t been in school all week.

When officers arrived, they found the unidentified man outside. When asked by officers if he was impaired by drugs or alcohol, he said yes, according to police.

Before officers could search the man, the man pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head, police said.

The four children, who are all under 10, were found unharmed inside. Their mother — the man’s wife — was found dead in a back bedroom. Police said she was likely dead for several days.

On Wednesday, Xiques said the children were in the care of relatives.

“They are receiving the care and attention that is necessary given the tragedy they were exposed to,” he said.

