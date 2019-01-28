Broward County

One dead after fiery Interstate 95 crash during rush hour

By David J. Neal

January 28, 2019 11:10 AM

One killed, two injured in early-morning crash in Broward County

A rush-hour crash Monday morning in Deerfield Beach killed one person and sent two others to the hospital as their cars burned.

The drivers were heading north on Interstate 95 just south of the Southwest 10th Street exit around 8 a.m., BSO Fire Rescue said. The two surviving adults were taken to Broward Health North Trauma Center with serious head injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

