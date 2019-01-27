Broward County

Man killed outside South Florida restaurant, cops say

By Monique O. Madan and

Carli Teproff

January 27, 2019 06:39 PM

A man was shot and killed outside a South Florida restaurant, police say.

The shooting happened at around 5 a.m. outside an Asian restaurant called Hibiscus at 6289 W Sunrise Blvd.

According to Sunrise Police, a silver Mustang was hauled away from the crime scene.


The victim died of his injuries at Broward General Hospital.


“We’re are still trying to piece together what happened,” a Sunrise police spokesman said Sunday evening.


It was not immediately clear whether it was a drive-by shooting or the result of a dispute, police said. The case remains under investigation.

