Man killed outside South Florida restaurant, cops say

A man was shot and killed outside a South Florida restaurant, police say.
The shooting happened at around 5 a.m. outside an Asian restaurant called Hibiscus at 6289 W Sunrise Blvd.
According to Sunrise Police, a silver Mustang was hauled away from the crime scene.
The victim died of his injuries at Broward General Hospital.
“We’re are still trying to piece together what happened,” a Sunrise police spokesman said Sunday evening.
It was not immediately clear whether it was a drive-by shooting or the result of a dispute, police said. The case remains under investigation.
