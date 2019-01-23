Broward County

He used a cloned debit card, including at Publix, in a $1,200 fraud, cops say

By David J. Neal

January 23, 2019 04:38 PM

Cops are looking for a man who they claim took a cloned debit card on a tour of South Florida, buying over $1,200 in money orders.

Broward Sheriff’s Office says a man who said he was from a Georgia woman’s home security company called her in late 2018. She gave up her bank account and personal information. Problem was the man calling her wasn’t from a home security company, but more in the criminal business of breaching personal security.

Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, she started getting messages from her bank that someone in South Florida was trying to get into her account. Surveillance video from the Publix at Cypress Lakes Town Center in North Lauderdale around 5:30 p.m. that day shows the suspect at the customer service counter.

He’s described by BSO as having “a stocky build, a dark complexion, short black hair and a black beard.” And he wore two gold necklaces.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Thomas Gentile at 954-722-5800 or, to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via the Broward Crime Stoppers website, browardcrimestoppers.org.

David J. Neal

