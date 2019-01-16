Ring camera captures two burglaries in progress. Police arrest two teens.

Saved by the bell?
Call it a clanging siren and a Ring camera. The combination helped capture two burglars in action in the backyard of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said.
The first burglary was reported at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 after real-time motion from the Ring surveillance camera captured the image of a male entering the backyard and peering through a glass door into the home near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 11th Street in the South Middle River area.
He’s wearing dark clothes, white gloves, “distinctive shoes (possibly Yeezys)” and a Florida State Seminoles sweatshirt, the Fort Lauderdale police said in a press release. Yeezy is an Adidas shoe designed by Kanye West.
The suspect looks startled and runs up and over the yard’s wooden fence when he hears a voice call out, “Hello? What the f--- are you doing? Get the f--- out of here, clown.”
The homeowner was tipped off by the camera and called 911, but officers didn’t get their suspect in this first incident.
Then, at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, two teenagers turn up in the same yard and they get into a backyard storage shed. They root around a bit until an alarm wails. They linger a bit, then one of the pair, in a red jacket, hops over the fence and the other one, in a similar outfit from the first incident, runs across the yard.
The video ends with the word “captured” in caps and in red type.
That’s because Fort Lauderdale police were able to capture the two suspects after the homeowner once again called 911.
Arrested and charged with burglary, a second-degree felony: David Belim, 17, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, and Ken Nixon, 16, who lives in Lauderhill, according to the police report.
Fort Lauderdale police ask that anyone with information call Det. Taylor at 954-828-6673.
