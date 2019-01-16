Broward County

Ring camera captures two burglaries in progress. Police arrest two teens.

By Howard Cohen

January 16, 2019 05:09 PM

Saved by the bell?

Call it a clanging siren and a Ring camera. The combination helped capture two burglars in action in the backyard of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said.

The first burglary was reported at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 after real-time motion from the Ring surveillance camera captured the image of a male entering the backyard and peering through a glass door into the home near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 11th Street in the South Middle River area.

He’s wearing dark clothes, white gloves, “distinctive shoes (possibly Yeezys)” and a Florida State Seminoles sweatshirt, the Fort Lauderdale police said in a press release. Yeezy is an Adidas shoe designed by Kanye West.

The suspect looks startled and runs up and over the yard’s wooden fence when he hears a voice call out, “Hello? What the f--- are you doing? Get the f--- out of here, clown.

Ft Laud ring camera 11119.jpg
Fort Lauderdale police released this image of a burglary of a South Middle River home captured on a Ring surveillance camera on Jan. 11, 2019.
Fort Lauderdale Police

The homeowner was tipped off by the camera and called 911, but officers didn’t get their suspect in this first incident.

Then, at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, two teenagers turn up in the same yard and they get into a backyard storage shed. They root around a bit until an alarm wails. They linger a bit, then one of the pair, in a red jacket, hops over the fence and the other one, in a similar outfit from the first incident, runs across the yard.

The video ends with the word “captured” in caps and in red type.

That’s because Fort Lauderdale police were able to capture the two suspects after the homeowner once again called 911.

Ft Laud ring camera 11519.jpg
Fort Lauderdale police released this image of a burglary of a South Middle River home captured on a Ring surveillance camera on Jan. 15, 2019.
Fort Lauderdale Police

Arrested and charged with burglary, a second-degree felony: David Belim, 17, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, and Ken Nixon, 16, who lives in Lauderhill, according to the police report.

Fort Lauderdale police ask that anyone with information call Det. Taylor at 954-828-6673.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  