South Florida Walmart evacuated and six are hospitalized. Hazmat is investigating.

Six people were sent from a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart store to the hospital Friday afternoon with respiratory issues, according to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue.
The people were inside the store when something made them sick. A hazmat team is currently investigating a “hazardous materials incident” at the Walmart on 3001 N. State Road 7.
The store was evacuated.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 said five of the people were store employees and the sixth was a customer.
This is a developing story.
