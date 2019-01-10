DeSantis to suspend Israel Friday at Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters

Brossard County Sheriff Scott Israel announces to the media that Deputy Scott Peterson has retired from the department, Thursday, February 22, 2018. Peterson was placed under investigation by the division of Internal Affairs after the discovery that he was at Douglas High School at the time of the February 14 shooting and failed to enter the building to pursue the shooter. ...SOUTH FLORIDA OUT; NO MAGS; NO SALES; NO INTERNET; NO TV... Michael Laughlin Sun Sentinel