‘Odor’ sends 5 airline crew members to the hospital after Philly-Fort Lauderdale flight

By David J. Neal

January 10, 2019 01:14 PM

Susan Walsh AP
Five American Airlines flight crew members asked to be taken to a hospital after their Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International flight landed Thursday morning.

An email from American Airlines about flight 1897 said, “Shortly before landing, crew members complained of an odor onboard.”

None of the 137 passengers on the Airbus 320 aircraft asked for medical help after the flight landed at 10:57 a.m. But, two pilots and three flight attendants asked to be taken to a hospital “as a precaution,” the airline said.

“The aircraft is being evaluated by our maintenance team.”

