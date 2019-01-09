The CVS robber started with a note handed to the clerk. Then things got more serious

The first day of 2019 meant the first armed robbery of the year for the Hollywood CVS west of Presidential Circle.
In the Jan. 1 surveillance video released by Hollywood police Wednesday, a man wearing hoodie, hat, sweatpants and sneakers coordinated in gray entered the CVS at 4400 Hollywood Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.
He passed a note to the clerk demanding money, like a modern bank robber. Then, he lifted his shirt to show he came armed like an old school bank robber.
The clerk decided to give up some of the register, and the robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash. She described him as around 30 years old, 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8, around 170 pounds with facial hair and diamond studs in each nostril.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information on this robbery can call Hollywood police at 954-764-HELP (4357) or 954-967-4411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers website.
Comments