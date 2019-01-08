‘Get me out of this state!’ Video shows woman’s meltdown at Florida airport

Call it airport rage on steroids.
Traveler Chris Murphy was at at the JetBlue Terminal Gate F at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 5 p.m. Sunday when chaos erupted.
The New York man was able to shoot video of a slim woman with brown straight hair screaming at a JetBlue employee who is on the phone behind a desk.
In a Twitter post, Murphy says that the flight to Newark Liberty International Airport was delayed and the would-be passenger flipped out, shrieking, “Get me out of Florida!”
In the video, you can see her hoist herself over the desk, jumping up and down and yelling at the top of her lungs. “GET ME OUT OF HERE! GET ME OUT THIS STATE! GET ME OUT OF THIS F----D UP PLACE, YOU RAPISTS!”
After her epic rant, the woman then takes her bag, hoists it over her shoulder and calmly walks away into the terminal.
Murphy, whose Twitter bio says he is an actor and singer, posts “part two,” a video in which the woman is being led away in handcuffs. A number of officers, some with “TSA” on their uniforms, surround her as she screams, “I hate white cops!”
“Fun fact: The Florida Man is actually a white woman screaming ‘I hate white cops’ repeatedly while being arrested at the Fort Lauderdale airport,” reads Murphy’s caption.
It is unclear if the woman, who claimed to be homeless, was arrested or just led out of the facility.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office, which patrols the county-run airport, did not respond to requests for information on the case,
JetBlue told Yahoo it is believed that alcohol fueled her rage and she was denied entry to the plane because she had one too many.
“On January 6, crew members at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport requested assistance from local law enforcement after a customer was denied boarding for indications of intoxication and became disruptive,” an airline rep told the media outlet.
