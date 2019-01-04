Drunk burglar with ‘man bun’ wanted by Davie police

Davie police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a car, then jumped into someone’s yard while drunk.
Investigators gave a description of the person who they say appears to be in his late teens or early twenties.
“He’s wearing a little man bun and is seen wearing a ‘varsity’ style jacket,” said Davie police spokesman Mark Leone.
In surveillance footage, the man was seen checking the door handles of a car various times. He then jumped a fence and entered the back yard of the Forrest Ridge home.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“He was too drunk to realize he tried to open the same door five times,” Leone said, adding that although the suspect didn’t steal anything, he would be still be charged with burglary — a felony — because he entered an “enclosed curtilage.”
Comments