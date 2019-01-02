Broward County

Cleveland Clinic employee dies after being hit by a car by emergency room, reports say

By Carli Teproff

January 02, 2019 08:08 PM

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to Cleveland Clinic in Weston on Jan. 2, 2019, after an employee was fatally struck by a car outside of the hospital.
A Cleveland Clinic of Florida employee was killed Wednesday evening after being hit by a car outside of the emergency room in Weston, according to news reports.

The incident happened after 5 p.m. at 2930 Cleveland Clinic Blvd.

The employee, who was not immediately identified, was rushed inside the emergency, but died, WPLG Local 10 news reported.

No other information was immediately available.

