Deputies sweep home in search of man they think is hiding in an attic

Sheriff’s deputies who said they had been trying to get a man out of an attic in a Cooper City home for most of Wednesday morning, were sweeping the home early in the afternoon to make sure there is actually someone there, said a department spokeswoman.
The weird cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and a would-be car burglar began at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, well before sunrise, when police were called in reference to a number of vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood.
Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said when an officer confronted a suspect, the man took off, eventually scrambling through the garage of a nearby home and hiding in the attic. There was a family asleep in the home at 11420 Lakeshore Dr. when the man broke in, but they all managed to escape safely, Carter said.
Police then used a device that can trace heat signatures to determine the man was inside the home’s attic. But not having had any contact with him all morning, Carter said BSO SWAT members entered the home at about 2 p.m. and were doing a sweep to find out if the man is still there.
