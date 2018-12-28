Broward County

Four-year-old girl hospitalized after fall from fourth floor of Lauderhill apartment

By Martin Vassolo

December 28, 2018 06:15 PM

A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured Friday afternoon after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police and Lauderhill fire-rescue responded to the apartment building, located at 1981 NW 46th Ave., and paramedics took the child to Broward Health Medical Center in “serious condition.”

Officials told WSVN 7 News that the girl was one of three kids being supervised by a 17-year-old at the time of the incident.

The child’s current condition is unknown.

