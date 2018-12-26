Broward County

Brightline crashes with a car in Fort Lauderdale, leaving two in critical condition

By Sarah Blaskey

December 26, 2018 11:13 PM

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Two men were seriously injured when a Brightline train struck their car in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9 p.m., the agency told the Miami Herald. The collision happened near SW Second Avenue and SW Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The men were extricated from the vehicle and transported to Broward General Hospital. Both are in critical condition, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

