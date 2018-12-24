An 86-year-old on a scooter crashed into the entrance gate at Century Village, cops say

An 86-year-old man was critically injured Monday after crashing his scooter into the entrance gate at Century Village in Pembroke Pines, police say.
According to police, Ralph Santa-Ana was riding on a 2015 Tao Tao scooter when he lost control and hit Century Village’s automated entrance gate in the 1600 block of Southwest 129th Avenue just before 10 a.m..
“The impact of the traffic crash caused Driver 1 to sustain life-threatening injuries,” Pembroke Pines police said in a news release.
Santa-Ana was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for emergency medical treatment.
The gate to the retirement community was shut down for more than an hour for the investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call 954-431-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
