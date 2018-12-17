Teen dies after being found on a Broward road. Cops say it was likely a hit-and-run.

A 14-year-old died Monday night after what police say was likely a hit-and-run crash.
The boy, who has not been identified, was found on the roadway with a bicycle by a person passing by, Pembroke Pines police say.
According to Capt. Al Xiques, the Good Samaritan saw someone injured in the roadway in the 1800 block of Northwest 196th Avenue, pulled over and called for help. The call came in just after 8 p.m., he said.
It was not clear if the boy was riding a bicycle or walking with it at the time of the crash.
Xiques said the boy had serious injuries and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment. Northwest 196th Avenue was shut down from Taft Street to the 1900 block for the investigation. By 11 p.m. police said the boy died from his injuries.
“Anyone who heard something or saw something is urged to call us,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-393-TIPS (8477).
