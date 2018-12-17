Amputee rescued from burning home. Watch as firefighters douse the flames.

A man who uses a wheelchair after having his legs amputated had to be rescued Monday morning from his burning Pompano Beach home.
“I went down the hallway and couldn’t get out; it’s blocked,” Dean Gilbert told Miami Herald news partner CBS4. “I went back to my room and opened a window and two men pulled me out the window.”
Video shared by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue shows thick black smoke as firefighters douse the flames.
According to the department, a report of a house fire came in just before 11 a.m. at a single-family home at 725 NW 15th Court.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
When firefighters arrived they found the 62-year-old man trapped inside. Firefighters carried him to a rescue unit, the department said in a news release.
“Firefighters extinguished the blaze including utilizing a chain saw to get access to the attic of the house which was smoldering,” department spokeswoman Sandra King said in a news release. “Fire damage also affected the side of the house to the east.”
Gilbert, according to fire rescue, was treated for smoke inhalation, but did not want to be taken to the hospital.
The house is considered a total loss, King said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments