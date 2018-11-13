‘It is time to move on’: Brenda Snipes talks leaving elections post in Broward County

After days of enduring heavy criticism, Broward’s controversial supervisor of elections said Tuesday might not seek another term in office.

Brenda Snipes told reporters “it is time to move on” from the position she has held for 15 years as head of Broward County’s elections. Her current term runs through 2020.

“I think I have served the purpose that I came for, which is to provide a credible election product for Broward,” she said.

The decision isn’t final, she said, because she still has to talk to her family about it.

Snipes’ announcement came after a reporter asked her response to a tweet from former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who appointed Snipes, calling for her removal from office.

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Bush tweeted.

Snipes called the tweet “his opinion,” and said she has worked tireless since Bush picked her for the position. She has since been elected to the post four times and would be up for reelection in 2020.

If she remains in office until then, she would be supervising the presidential election in 2020, the same one in which her successor would be chosen.

“Many supervisors’ offices have various types of incidents to occur,” she said. “I don’t know why we get a bigger spotlight than some.”

She also responded to a recent baseless tweet from President Donald Trump accusing her office of “finding” votes, without any evidence to prove it.

“Well, I don’t have a treasure trove for going out digging on the beach or somewhere to find any votes ,” she said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to meet the president other than seeing him on TV. And he hasn’t met me.”