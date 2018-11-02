A late-night nursing home fire may have been caused by a resident smoking in bed

Smoking in bed may have been the cause of a fire at a Broward nursing center after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Three patients and a nurse suffered injuries related to the fire, which started in one of the rooms at the West Broward Rehabilitation and Healthcare center, according to the Plantation Fire Department. One of the patients who had more serious burns was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. The nurse was sent to Westside Regional Medical Center suffering from smoke inhalation.
A supervisor at the facility, at 7751 W. Broward Blvd,. told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that a patient was smoking a cigarette in bed. When the man fell asleep, the smoldering cigarette set the mattress on fire.
Two of the patients were in the room where the fire originated, Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon told WPLG-Local 10.
At the time of the fire, there were 150 people in the building. All but the injured returned to their room sometime after midnight.
Comments