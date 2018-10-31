Child, adult killed when hit by car while crossing street, police say

A child and adult were killed Wednesday night when a car hit them as they crossed a Davie street, police say.
Another child who was with them was not injured, police said.
The accident happened after 7 p.m. near the 6600 block of Griffin Road.
It was not immediately clear if the group was out for Halloween, said Sgt. Mark Leone.
The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with investigators, Leone said.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
