Behind the curtain of the most controversial elections department in South Florida

With the midterm elections only a week away, many eyes are on Broward County, the second most populous in Florida and a Democratic stronghold— that is, if liberal voters turn up to the polls.
Broward Elections Department will also receive special attention from state officials this November, after a series of glitches, mistakes, and one case of possibly illegal ballot destruction has some voters wondering if they should even trust the results coming out of Broward County on Nov. 6.
In 2016, early voting results for Broward were posted a half hour before polls close, in violation of election law. The electronic system used by the county was also later found to have been targeted by Russian government hackers—although it’s unclear that affected results and had nothing to do with the early posting.
And in the August primaries, Broward was the last county to post election results.
Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes’ record is not without blemishes either. She has been accused of everything from simple incompetence to outright corruption. Her most infamous action happened after the 2016 elections. Snipes’ office destroyed thousands of physical ballots, preventing them from being used as evidence in a recount demanded by one candidate. Snipes maintains the department followed the law as the ballots were all were scanned and electronically stored.
Snipes, who has been re-elected to the post ever since her initial appointment in 2003, said she believes residents should still “vote with confidence” on Nov. 6.
“I think the problems are blown out of proportion,” Snipes said as she led a reporter around the elections staging facility in Lauderhill this October. Ballots were being sorted for early voting and volunteers were already being trained for working the polls. “Broward is knit-picked to the bone. Other places have the same problems, different problems. It’s just that they are not spotlighted like we are.”
Although there is no uniform standard for elections processes—most operational decisions are made at a county level— the Broward operation appeared to run like a well oiled machine when a reporter visited. Broward has also introduced various new measures to improve it’s increasingly antiquated system—hundreds of thousands spent on cyber security measures and new vote tabulators that decrease the risk of human error and speed up the process for example.
The Herald took a look behind the curtain in one of the most contentious elections departments in the nation. Reporters asked what has gone wrong in the past? What is being done to fix it? And most importantly, what will it really take to get Broward’s votes counted and accurate results published on election night. (Spoiler: It takes thousands of volunteers, millions of dollars of equipment, and flawless planning and coordination.)
Voting by mail
It was Oct. 2, the day 200,000 vote by mail ballots were sent out to voters. Machines whirred, separating ballots by zip codes, checking barcodes and stuffing envelopes. Three 18-wheelers waited in bays as workers rolled cart-full after cart full of postage-ready ballots into the open bed. Florida Highway Patrol officers waited to escort the caravan of trucks to the Opa-locka post office to be mailed out.
“The system does not let people get the wrong ballots,” said Mary Hall, voter services director. “There is no error. It’s error free.” (Weeks later, the Sun Sentinel reported that a Broward resident received a ballot with duplicated pages. The Elections Department never said whether it was an isolated incident or demonstrative of a larger problem.)
Snipes, who spent nearly four decades as an educator before being appointed to the post by then-governor Jeb Bush in 2003, said voting by mail is a very popular way to vote because “it is so convenient.”
“There is a lot of preparation that goes into the process, but we see a lot of people who vote that way,” she said, adding she is hoping to get at least 100,000 ballots returned. “All voters have to do is bubble in their choices, sign it and mail it back.”
Voting by mail has come under increased scrutiny since the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida put out a report saying in both the 2012 and 2016 general elections Florida voters who cast mail in ballots were 10 times more likely to have their vote not count. Further more, younger voters and ethnic and racial minorities were more likely to have their mail in ballots rejected than other demographics.
The two main reasons ballots were rejected was because the voter didn’t sign the ballot envelope or that the voter’s signature on the envelope did not match the voter’s signature on file with the county elections office, according to the report.
In practice, processing mail-in ballots is some of the most time consuming work for Broward elections officials and volunteers. “Every signature is reviewed, compared by machine and person,” Snipes said. The more mail-in ballots come in last minute, the more it will delay the election result tabulation.
An influx of last minute mail-in ballots is what caused the delayed results in August, said Joe D’Alessandro, director of election planning and development. The department has since added three new high-speed scanners to process ballots on Nov. 6.
D’Alessandro said the new machines “should be able to increase our ability to process more vote by mail ballots.”
Early voting and Election Day
On Oct. 23, Broward began 14 days of early voting at 22 sites across the county manned mostly by volunteers. The Sun Sentinel reported a huge increase in turn out in Broward on the first day of early voting this year, as compared to the 2014 midterm— from 6,459 to 16,202.
Leading up to the elections the equipment center in Lauderhill is full of activity as volunteers receive training, workers ready ballots and staffers check equipment for election day. By election day on Nov. 6, the number of volunteers working will have ballooned to the thousands.
“The folks who work here are truly committed to the mission of conducting error free elections and I think most of the voters realize that,” said Snipes. “If the voters didn’t have a level of confidence in this whole process they wouldn’t turn out to volunteer and come back year after year. I think there is a great deal of confidence.”
Election day begins around 5:30 am for Snipes at the Broward Emergency Operations Center in Plantation where she meets her nearly 7,000 volunteers and 75 staffers who will spend the day working the polls at 577 precincts countywide, manning phone banks and driving trucks.
The Department will have 1745 precinct tabulation units capable of sending results via a modem, nearly 600 more than the county had in August. The new system should allow for results to be sent in more quickly than ever before, since in the past the system involved hand delivered jump drives.
Snipes said on Nov. 6, the difference will be seen “at the end of the night.” She said, “when we had the old system we would have to wait for the jump drives to come in.”
She said the August 2018 primary showed the Department the need for new equipment, so they implemented it. But it’s sometimes, unpredictable things go wrong like when the early voting numbers went thirty minutes before polls closed in the 2016 August primary, contrary to Florida election law. Although Broward Elections and Snipes personally took a lot of heat for that error, it wasn’t their fault. The results were posted accidentally by a young employee of the third party company Broward contracts to tally election results, VR Systems, according to an affidavit produced by the company after the incident.
“A staff member of ours inadvertently created a link that was a preview of the election results that were not intended to be public,” VR’s CEO Mindy Perkins told the Miami Herald at the time. “Because of the error that link to the preview was made to go live. As soon as we recognized that … we started the process of fixing it.”
An Orlando-based company, VR Systems is used extensively across Florida and other parts of the Untied States. Snipes shrugged off why Broward Elections continues to be blamed for the 2016 error. “A lot of things are hard to debunk,” Snipes said. “Sometimes I put the brakes on after I have explained something as well as I can.”
Election day typically ends at about 1:30 a.m. after the canvassing board meets and all the results are tabulated. “It’s a very long day,” Snipes said. But if there is one thing she is unapologetic for, it’s posting results slowly.
“It is a process. It takes as much time as it takes,” Snipes said. She said she’s not afraid to take all night “If it means that we are going to have it right.”
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity has become a topic national interest since government security officials documented Russian hackers medling in the 2016 elections, though there is no evidence it affected the results. The issue then took center stage in Florida in August, when Sen. Bill Nelson claimed that Russians had “penetrated” some Florida county voter systems in the lead up to the 2018 elections.
A U.S. government official familiar with the matter confirmed the accuracy of Nelson’s statement to McClatchy, the Miami Herald’s parent company, and said the infiltration seemed to be “fall out” from 2016 and not a fresh attack.
In 2016 at least, Broward was one of the counties of concern. Documents leaked to the Intercept documented how Russian government hackers, part of a “cyber espionage mandate specifically directed at U.S. and foreign elections,” targeted elections departments in eight states across the country that used VR Systems, including Broward Elections.
According to the reporting by the Intercept, a spear-fishing campaign was launched by the hackers in late October or early November 2016. More than 100 emails were sent to addresses “associated with named local government organizations,” likely those “involved in the management of voter registration systems,” according to the Intercept’s investigation.
The emails contained seemingly benign word documents that appeared to be documentation from VR System. When the documents were opened however, an invisible program automatically installed onto the device which would have allowed attackers “persistent access” to “survey the victims for items of interest,” according to the Intercept. The target seemed to be voter registration rolls.
There is no indication that the hackers were successful in infiltrating voting equipment in South Florida. Still, elections departments across the state are taking precautions and receiving trainings from the Department of Homeland Security.
In July, Broward Elections applied for $543,167 in Federal Election Security Grants provided under the Help America Vote Act to strengthen the implementation of cybersecurity for election systems, enhance election technology and implement cybersecurity best practices for the 2018 elections, according to documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. It applied for $616,010 in additional grants from the same source in orer to “upgrad election-related computer systems to address cyber vulnerabilities.” The line-item breakdown what the money would be used for was redacted for security reasons.
South Florida NPR affiliate WLRN reported that part of the grant was spent on purchasing new EViDs with updated, more secure software. EViDs look like big black boxes. They’re used to electronically check in voters and store voter information.
They are “difficult to breach and we just bought some new EViDs,” Snipes told WLRN. “So there are a lot of things in place to help us” keep voter records secure.
Comments