Man arrested in Broward on charges of shooting and killing a woman as she drove

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Broward County Friday night on charges he killed Rebecca Karns, 31, who was shot as she and her boyfriend drove down Broward Boulevard on Oct. 12. Karns later died from her wounds.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Damion Powell, 29, on Oct. 26. A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Powell later that day without incident.
Powell had gotten into an argument with Karns and her friend in Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District earlier in the day on Oct. 12, according to Broward investigators. He followed them, eventually firing into Karns’ vehicle as they traveled down Broward Boulevard, BSO said.
A bullet struck Karns, who was driving, causing her vehicle to strike a parked car before veering off the road. Karns died in the hospital the next day. Her passenger was not injured.
Powell was booked into jail and faces a single charge of first-degree murder.
