Arrest made in school threat against Nova High and Nova Middle, cops say

Police on Monday revealed a threat against two Davie schools and announced a suspect is in custody.

The threat was made Sunday night against Nova High and Nova Middle, according to Davie police.

“There is believed to be no further threat and students are safe to return to campus where officers will be present,” Davie police said on Twitter at 3:37 a.m. Monday.





Police did not disclose any other details on the threat and arrest.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Re the social media threat posted on 10/14 directed at #NovaHighSchool & #NovaMiddleSchool, #DaviePolice detectives have investigated & taken a suspect into custody. There is believed to be no further threat & students are safe to return to campus where officers will be present. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 15, 2018

Last Monday, a phone threat caused the Nova public schools to go on a code red or code yellow alert for several hours. The threat came from a 15-year-old, Davie police said after the Oct. 8 incident.

In other incidents this month, Pembroke Pines arrested four boys on second-degree felony charges for making perceived threats by spoken word or social media concerning a school shooting.

And Lauderhill police arrested a 9-year-old on Oct. 2 after he brought a gun to Paul Turner Elementary School and pointed it at other students.