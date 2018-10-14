Man dies after being shot at Citgo gas station, deputies say

A man died after being shot early Sunday morning at a Lauderdale Lakes Citgo station, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called at about 5 a.m. Sunday to the station at 4400 N. State Rd. 7 by a passerby who said “something was happening at the gas station,” BSO said in a news release.
A responding deputy heard gunfire when he arrived and saw someone running away from the gas station, the department said.
According to BSO, that man was detained and questioned, but late Sunday BSO said he was not the shooter.
The unidentified victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
