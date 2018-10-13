Motorcyclist loses leg after a fall on I-95. Did a passing semi-truck run over him?

A motorcyclist was critically injured and lost at least one of his legs Saturday after falling from his bike on I-95 and ‘possibly’ sliding underneath the rear wheels of a passing semi-truck, first responders said.
Around 2:45 p.m., Kevin Crosby, 31, of Davie, was riding his 2003 Honda motorcycle northbound on the highway near Sheridan Street in Broward County when he fell onto the roadway, said the Florida Highway Patrol in a media release issued Saturday evening.
Crosby, who was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, lost one of his legs in the crash and possibly the other, FHP said. Investigators continue working to determine if it was a passing semi-truck that ran over Hanna and his motorcycle.
He was wearing his helmet.
