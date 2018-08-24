Milk and orange juice blocked a major road at rush hour. Blame the Publix truck driver

Drivers should avoid Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach, which has been closed since 8:30 a.m. Friday after a Publix truck driver unsuccessfully tried to get across railroad tracks at North Dixie Highway.
BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said, “The refrigerated Publix truck, which was traveling eastbound, could not clear the railroad tracks in time and was struck by the locomotive.”
No one was injured, but several gallons of milk, orange juice and sweet tea didn’t make it.
“Cleanup is expected to take several hours,” Kane said.
