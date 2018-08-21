2-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Broward vacation home

A 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a pool in Pompano Beach last week after being found unresponsive has died, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.
Nola Hazlett, who was visiting with her family from Pennsylvania, was staying in a home at 3205 Canal Dr. in Pompano Beach.
According to BSO, a 911 call came in just before 8 a.m. Aug. 15, reporting that there was a girl in distress at the vacation rental.
When rescue crews arrived, they found Nola with “life-threatening injuries.”
She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and then to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. She died at Joe DiMaggio Friday.
Nola’s death is under investigation, BSO said Tuesday.
Drowning ranks fifth among the causes for unintentional deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Det. Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4200.
Comments