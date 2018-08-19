Driver ejected from car on I-95 was not wearing seatbelt, Florida Highway Patrol says

A 54-year-old man died Sunday morning after he drove into a metal guardrail on I-95 and was thrown from his car, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Jeffrey Scott Malone, of Fort Lauderdale, was not wearing a seatbelt when he lost control of his Infiniti sedan while driving southbound near Oakland Park Boulevard in Broward County around 6 a.m. After veering off the roadway, Malone struck the guardrail, which caused his vehicle to flip “multiple times across the southbound travel lanes,” FHP said.
Malone was ejected from his Infiniti G375, which was left mangled on the roadway as investigators worked the scene. FHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.
