Two women die in five-vehicle wreck on I-75, cops say

Two people died when a semi-truck, SUV and three cars collided in the northbound lanes of I-75 Saturday morning in Davie, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say, “for reasons still under investigation, the Dodge Durango lost control and veered left into the path of the truck and trailer,” FHP said in a statement.
“After a chain reaction crash occurred that we are still investigating with all the evidence collected at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.”
Driving the Durango was 28-year-old Desmond Terrell Greeen of Boynton Beach. Green ran into an International truck and trailer driven by 51-year-old Juan Gomez of Coral Springs.
The accident happened at around 10 a.m. Saturday near the Sheridan Street exit.
Officials said 76-year-old Emma Suarez and 67-year-old Emelina Morfa of Miami, who were both passengers in a 2007 Toyota Yaris, died on the scene.
In addition to Green and Gomez, those who survived the crash include Armando Alvarez, 23, and his passenger, Yennier Costa Gonzalez, 32, of Miami Beach, in an Acura. Driving a Volkswagen Jetta was Luis Gonzalez, 24, of Miami, who sustained minor injuries.
