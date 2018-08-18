Kodak Black’s out of jail — but will the Broward rapper be out long enough to record?

Rapper Kodak Black was released from Broward County Main Jail after 1 a.m. Saturday after spending seven months behind bars for numerous charges including grand theft, marijuana possession and child neglect.

During his time inside, the rising hip-hop star turned 21, earned his GED in June, and petitioned to change his birth name from Dieson Octave to Bill K. Kapri in May, Consequence of Sound reported.

Black was arrested on Jan. 18 by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies after posting an Instagram live feed that showed a group of people, including Octave-Kapri-Kodak Black allegedly smoking marijuana and having a handgun out in the presence of a child.

Black was charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. The charges also include two counts of probation violation, stemming from numerous arrests in Broward County and Florence, South Carolina, and St. Lucie County.

He was supposed to serve until October but numerous charges were dropped over the seven month stint, Complex reports.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told Pitchfork in July when the sentence was reduced that Black was “lucky that the matter concerning Kodak was resolved in a way we felt was extremely fair by the prosecutor handling the matter. He looks forward to getting out and creating new music and spreading his charity work.”

The attorney also tweeted to Black’s fans he was working to secure the early release.

The entertainer’s first stop after leaving jail in the wee hours Saturday? His mom’s house in South Florida, reports The Blast.

Octave-Kapri-Kodak Black grew up in the Golden Acres housing project in Pompano Beach and began rapping in elementary school. By 18, he was signed to Atlantic Records, the former label home to the late R&B legend Aretha Franklin who died Thursday.

The rapper’s debut album, “Painting Pictures,” was recorded at Miami’s Pink House Studios and debuted at No. 3 on The Billboard 200 album chart in 2017.

Black’s legal problems aren’t over, however. He is still facing a trial over accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room in Florence, South Carolina, in February 2016.