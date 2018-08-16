No-swim advisory lifted for this South Florida beach after high bacteria levels

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County lifted a no-swimming warning Friday, a day after officials detected high bacteria levels in the water.
The department had recommended that people avoid swimming at the beach near Hallandale Beach Boulevard after “samples of beach water collected at this area did not meet recommended state requirements.”
“Certain bacteria could create unhealthy beach water conditions and may cause swimming-related gastroenteritis,” the department said in a release. All other beaches in Broward had normal levels.
Last month, the Department of of Health advised people not to swim in three beaches in Miami-Dade County — Golden Beach, Crandon Beach North and Crandon Beach South — after high levels of fecal matter were found there.
The health department periodically takes samples from beaches across the state as part of its Healthy Beaches program.
A new sample of the beach near Hallandale Beach Boulevard will be collected Friday.
For information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html.
