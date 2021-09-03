Focus is on inspirational, and safe, gatherings during another COVID-era Rosh Hashanah

Dr. Edward Gross, a member a Temple Judea, blows a shofar during a ceremony to signal the start of Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days at Temple Judea in Coral Gables, Florida, on Monday, September 30, 2019. Special for the Miami Herald

Even in the midst of a serious pandemic, life goes on. So, here’s to a very happy and healthy High Holy Days to all our Jewish friends.

Despite COVID-19, and now the delta variant, many houses of worship have to change the way they celebrate their religious traditions. But there is hope in keeping traditions, and so on Tuesday (Sept. 7), Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the High Holidays, will be celebrated in synagogues around the world. Yom Kippur will begin on Sept. 16.

That includes Temple Emanu-El at 1701 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach, which is already open for regular services, and will be open for the High Holidays too. However, everyone attending the services will be required to wear a mask, and except for children under 12, have been vaccinated against COVID-19. For those who cannot join the congregation in person, the services will be livestreamed.

Tickets are available for sale to nonmembers through the synagogue’s website at, tesobe.org. Persons who wish to attend the services, but cannot afford to purchase tickets, may request tickets through the synagogue and will be available for first time visitors only at, http://jewishmiami.org/highholidays21/ and then click on Temple Emanu-El.

For service times and more information, contact Caryn Tanis at 305-975-8949, or go to www.tesobe.org.

Chabad in Coral Gables will have its Rosh Hashanah services at 7 p.m. Monday (Sept. 6), and at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 and 8. The services will focus on an “inspirational and safe, in-person gathering for the local Jewish community after more than a year of uncertainty,” said Rabbi Avraham Stolik, spiritual leader of the congregation.

Stolik said Chabad will offer indoor synagogue services as well as an outdoor shofar blowing event to ensure that every member of the Jewish community is able to safely mark the Jewish theme of Rosh Hashanah, and will be centered around hearing the sound of the shofar which is the central observance of the holiday.

Sesting is limited and reservations are required. No tickets or membership is needed. The service will include a special children’s program.

You may make your reservations at ChabadGables.com/HH2021.

Hubert Leroy Anderson

RIP Hubert Anderson, 82; member of pioneer Grove family

Hubert Leroy Anderson lived in New Jersey for 54 years, and died there on Aug. 19, just days short of his 83rd birthday.

He may have lived in New Jersey, but his family said his heart stayed in Coconut Grove, where he was born on Aug. 30, 1938, to the late Thomas T. and Sweetlon Vernell Anderson, a pioneer Coconut Grove family. He was delivered in the family home at 3382 Charles Ave., by midwife Ellen Stirrup, who was from another pioneer Grove family.

Known by his nickname “Rock” as a boy growing up in the community near Miami’s Downtown area, Anderson was baptized at Christ Episcopal Church and served as an acolyte there. He attended Carver Elementary School, and later graduated in 1957 from Mays High School, where he excelled in basketball. After graduation, Anderson entered East Texas Barber School, Inc. in Tyler, Texas.

In 1961, he enlisted in the United States Army Signal Corp and served until he was honorably discharged in 1967. It was around this time that he met and married the former Barbara Jean Smith, and went to work for the Department of Defense Police at the Picatinny Asenal, and decided to stay.

“He never did like the cold weather and snow,” said Altrise Anderson, his grandniece, “but he decided to make New Jersey his home away from home. Even so, Anderson never forgot his beloved southern home and was always quick to tell anyone who was interested, “I’m from Coconut Grove.”

One of the things he did to keep up with the folks back home was to become an avid reader of the hometown newspapers, especially the obituaries. He remembered everyone from his childhood days in Coconut Grove, and if he saw their obituary in the paper, he had a story about them that he enjoyed sharing with his siblings.

As his sons grew up, Anderson enjoyed watching sports — especially basketball and football games with them on television. Along with his other hobbies of fishing and metal detector searching, Anderson also loved music and enjoyed singing.

He was a jovial guy who could tell a great story, keeping his family and friends laughing at his antics as he told the story.

On Aug. 19, Anderson’s laughter became a memory when he lost his battle with cancer. He is survived by Barbara Jean Anderson, his wife of 54 years; sons Hubert Ray Anderson, Halbert (Lidia) Anderson, and Heston Anderson; daughter Misty Brown; grandchildren David Brown, Paris Brown, Saquan D. Anderson, Hubert Ray (Briana) Anderson Jr., Elliot Stone Anderson, Luisa Anderson; great-grandson Jordan; sister Thelma Vernell Anderson Gibson; brothers Percy Anderson, Herman (Besie) Anderson, and Alvin (Linda) Anderson Sr.; sisters-in-law Gladys Wright, Peggy (Hans) Gregor; brother-in-law Lawrence (Marilyn) Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Christ Episcopal Church on Aug. 30, Anderson’s 83rd birthday.

Bea Hines can be reached at bea.hines@gmail.com.