If we don’t heed climate change, we put future generations at risk | Opinion

“And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth… And God blessed them...” Genesis 1: 26; 28a

‘I am reminded of the above scripture whenever I watch the news about climate change on television or read about it in the newspaper and other media outlets. All the signs point to a rapidly deteriorating Planet Earth and that saddens me. Yet, there are those who say that climate change is just a myth; that there is nothing to the rumor.

OK. But what if it isn’t a rumor? What if what the scientists are telling us about climate change really is true?

I believe the report, because in my lifetime, I have watched millions of acres burn in the western United States, destroying everything in its path and leaving scores of people to flee from their homes and for their lives.

Our summers are getting hotter and our winters are getting colder. I have been a witness — and so have many of you — to the deadly floods that have left entire cities devastated, both here and abroad, also taking its toll on human life. And, we are warned, the gigantic glaciers in the Arctic are melting at such a rapid rate that the stately and beautiful polar bears, and other wildlife that depend on the icy climate of that region, will soon be extinct.

Stop me if I’m wrong, people, but this is not good news. What more proof do we need before we start to take climate change, and what it is doing to our beloved planet, seriously?

You say I am out of my lane? I don’t think so. Planet Earth is my home for as long as I am alive.

As a believer, I thank our Heavenly Father daily, for giving us such a beautiful planet. Yet, I am fully aware that it is up to us to be good stewards of our earthly home.

I am also thankful for the chirping of the birds at dusk, and again at the drawing of a new day. I am thankful for every flower; every blade of grass, and for every beautiful butterfly that flutters around my plants. And even though I don’t like him (or her), I even thank the Lord for the lazy, old black snake that has taken up residence in my backyard for years, keeping the rodents at bay (at least that’s what my son Shawn, tells me).

I am no scientist, but I believe what those who are tell us. We need to listen to the warnings of what we need to do to stop climate change.

Like many of you, I try to do my part by recycling and by not being a litterer. Simply separating recycling rubbish from garbage, seems to be such a small part to play in helping our planet survive for future generations. Yet, we can’t seem to get on the same page, even when it comes to recycling.

Recently, I visited a relative who lives in Georgia. I noticed that she placed plastic water bottles and other recyclable materials in the same bin with the garbage. When I asked why, she said, “... We don’t recycle here.”

Georgia is just one state over from Florida. Why can’t we see eye-to-eye when it comes to such a simple task as recycling and trying to save our earthly home? Recycling seems like such a small step on the journey to save our planet.

I believe every step in the right direction, no matter how small, can help us combat climate change, and thereby save our planet for our children and our children’s children.

I am so ashamed that we haven’t taken better care of our beloved planet, our wonderful gift. I thank God that it isn’t too late to start being concerned. The next time you think that your bag of recycling items won’t help stop climate change, think about your future children, who just might not know the simple joy of seeing a beautiful butterfly, if we don’t take this climate change thing seriously.

I’m just saying.

Voting-rights march coming up in Texas

Just when we thought this phase of our American life was over, here we are having to do more of the same, for the same reason. I’m talking about the upcoming, Selma-to-Montgomery-style four-day march to take place in Texas July 27-30 to secure our right to vote. The 27-mile march will begin in Georgetown and will end in Austin. It is expected to draw freedom-loving people from throughout the United States.

According to a press release, the event was organized by The Poor People’s Campaign after Democratic legislators in Texas fled the state in search of federal assistance pushing back on anti-voting measures there.

The march, led by the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, is “A National Call for Moral Revival” and is a part of the organization’s national Moral Monday direct actions that are designed to demand an end to the filibuster, passage of the full For the People Act, and complete restoration of the Voting Rights Act. The group is also urges passage of a minimum living wage of $15 per hour.

“It is a mistake to think that racism anly impacts Black people,” Barber said. “It impacts us all, and the collective impact necessitates a collective response.”

For more information on the march and where to register, contact Jennifer R. Farmer at, jenniferr@spotlightpr.

