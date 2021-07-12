A coyote is still on the loose in the streets of Bay Harbor Islands, police warn

Coyote

Nope, still here.

Sorry, but the good sized coyote recently seen roaming the streets of Bay Harbor Islands hasn’t left the area.

The animal was first spotted around 4 p.m. Friday; it was caught on traffic surveillance camera near City Hall, according to a Facebook post from the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department.

It was spotted again Sunday evening, the agency tweeted Monday, with a blurry pic of the coyote strutting down the street.

COYOTE STILL IN TOWN = If you see the roaming coyote in @BayHarborIsland, PLEASE call @bhipolice

at 305-866-6242. Small children and pets remain in danger as long as it is in our neighborhood. It is suggested that you do not feed your pets out of doors for the time being. pic.twitter.com/BjzF802Yzx — Bay Harbor Islands Police (@BHIPolice) July 12, 2021

“Small children and pets remain in danger as long as it is in our neighborhood,” says the most recent post, titled, “Coyote still in town.”

“It is suggested that you do not feed your pets out of doors for the time being.”

“He’s still running around,” confirmed agency spokesman Lt. Joe Locke, who added they are working with a local trapper. “He’s probably laying low.”

Locke said the coyote, a close relative of the wolf, is the size of a small German Shepherd and it appears to be more active at night.

“That’s kind of a blessing as fewer people are out,” he said of the unwanted visitor. “He’s likely looking for food.”

Now local authorities need your help in tracking this guy down. If you see him or her — you are asked to call 305-866-6242.

Locke said a coyote sighting in the BHI area was very rare and you would more likely encounter one out west in the Everglades.