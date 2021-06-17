Miami Springs salutes cop killed on duty 30 years ago

Cecilia Stafford, widow of former Miami Springs Police Officer Charles B. Stafford, with daughters, Natalie and Katherine, at a 2011 memorial. For the Miami Herald

Miami Springs Police Officer Charles Stafford was shot dead 30 years ago after he chased a suspect along the Airport Expressway near Liberty City.

“Let us never forget the sacrifice that he made,” Miami Springs police officer Janice Simon wrote in a social media post memorializing the 30-year anniversary of Stafford’s death.

In 1994, Merrit Sims, a Miami Northwestern Senior High graduate, was convicted and sentenced to death for Stafford’s murder, according to Florida’s Commission on Capital Cases.

“We’re, uh, eastbound on 112, approaching 27,” Stafford said, as he tailed Sims who was driving a 1978 two-door Cadillac, according to a Miami-Dade police radio transcript obtained by the Herald through a public records request.

Then 25-year-old Sims was cruising his white Coupe de Ville along Northwest 36th St., near Kenmore Dr., on his way out of Miami Springs, when Stafford, 28, went Code 3 hitting his lights and siren.

Believing Sims was driving a stolen car, Stafford signaled him to pull over on the exit ramp, Florida Supreme Court records said. Sims had borrowed the car from his cousin after leaving the Goombay Festival, in Coconut Grove, and when failed to return the car on time, it was reported stolen.

Miami Springs is a three-square-mile city just north of Miami International Airport, population 13,917, that is about 95 percent white, the Census says.

The city came under fire, last year, when Black Lives Matters protesters marched downtown on the anniversary of Staffords’ death, decrying a history of racial profiling by its officers, none of whom are black.

Stafford’s last call to police dispatch was at 8:49 p.m. on Jun. 11, 1991, as he and Sims exited a few miles away near Northwest 27th Avenue.

Former Miami Springs police officer Donald Pessolano was a backup officer who arrived at the scene, just south of Liberty City, about 10 minutes after Stafford’s last radio transmission.

“He [Stafford] didn’t respond to me talking to him, other than he appeared he was trying to breathe and grasping for air,” Pessolano said, in a 1991 sworn statement to Miami-Dade homicide detectives obtained through a public records request.

The blood-stained Cadillac was found by police near Liberty City’s historic Hampton House, and Sims was later arrested in California.

Sims beat Stafford in the head with his radio, robbed him of his Glock model 19 pistol, and shot him twice in the chest with silver-tip bullets, court and police reports said.

While he admitted shooting Stafford, Sims claimed he did so in self-defense after Stafford had “choked him, used racial epithets, and repeatedly threatened to kill him,” court records said.

With aid from lawyers, including Benjamin Waxman, Sims’ conviction was reversed in 2007 by the Florida Supreme Court because his former defense attorney had failed to object after a K9 cop testified that Sims may have had drugs in the car.

In 2011, Stafford’s family avoided a retrial after Sims accepted a plea deal that will keep him in prison until Feb. 18, 2037, when he turns 71.

Sims, now an inmate at Charlotte Correctional Institution, in Punta Gorda, did not reply to a letter sent by the Herald seeking comment.

The City of Miami Springs has named a local park after Stafford, a Hialeah native affectionately known as “Bubba,” who worked as a prison guard in North Florida before joining the city’s police department, in 1989, which now has about 45 officers.

An annual fundraiser takes place in Stafford’s honor at the city’s golf course with sponsorship fees ranging from $200 to $750, according to the city.

Stafford served on the force for 20 months and remains the only Miami Springs police officer killed on duty in the city’s nearly 100-year history.

A bronze plaque mounted outside the city’s police station reads: “In memory of Officer Charles B. Stafford who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his community in the line of duty.”

