Florida state budget includes $3,905,000 for River Cities

Miami Springs suffered canal levee breaches during storms last year, and parts of the city are prone to flooding. For the Miami Herald

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s $101.5 billion budget Wednesday. And Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and Medley will get $3,905,000 for road improvements, drainage and senior programs.

The Miami River draws water from the Everglades and runs through portions of Miami by way of canals that includes the river cities of Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and Medley. During storms, the canals often overflow onto area streets.

Though DeSantis vetoed roughly 150 projects, out of about 700 submitted by Florida lawmakers, Miami Springs dodged the veto pen and is budgeted to get $2,715,000, for the following projects:

--East Drive stormwater and road Improvement, $1.5 million

--South Royal Poinciana median, $1 million

--Senior Center meals and programs, $215,000

Last year, DeSantis vetoed more than $1 billion worth of local projects including $800,000 sought by Miami Springs for an East Drive stormwater road improvement project.

East Drive is a half-mile stretch of road between Northwest 36th Street and South Royal Poinciana Boulevard. Flooding often occurs on the residential street that hugs Miami Springs Middle School, Stafford Park, and the Academy for International Education.

“As a member of the council who lives on the East Side of Miami Springs, I am very aware of the urgency around storm water mitigation for the residents who live to the east and south of Stafford Park,” said Miami Springs Councilman Walter Fajet. “In particular, those who live on Forrest and Oakwood Drives that are forced to fill sandbags to protect their homes from severe flooding a couple of times a year.”

Medley, an industrial town of about 1,110 people just west of Miami Springs, has been budgeted to receive $900,000 for storm water projects. The budget includes 500,000 for drainage improvements along Northwest 99th Terrace, and $400,000 for upgrades along 89th Avenue.

“These stormwater improvements mainly impact our business community and commuters coming in and out,” said Medley Councilman Edgar Ayala.

Locals who frequent Medley businesses along these routes may also benefit, Ayala said.

Neighboring Virginia Gardens also stayed afloat during the budget process and will receive $290,000 for stormwater and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

“Northwest 62nd Avenue along with two cul-de-sacs will get upgrades with drainage and sidewalks along with milling and overlay of the asphalt,” said Virginia Gardens Mayor Spencer Deno IV.

Virginia Gardens received $760,000 from the 2019 state budget for similar stormwater and ADA improvements along Northwest 38th Street and 64th Avenue, Deno said. However, last year’s requests were vetoed.

Florida’s state budget goes into effect on July 1.

Theo Karantsalis can be reached at karantsalis@bellsouth.net.