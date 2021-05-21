In this chaotic world, why don’t more church leaders take a stand for what’s right? | Opinion

On Jan. 6, insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington. At least a dozen of the 400 people charged so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection have made dubious claims about their encounters with officers at the Capitol. “With television and other media, the world is able to watch history unfold right before our eyes,” observes Bea L. Hines. AP file | Jan. 6

Today is Pentecost Sunday, the birthday of the Christian church. In times past, my church, The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) at 1351 NW 6th St. in Liberty City, would have a festive, 10-day celebration, starting the Sunday before Pentecost Day and culminating on the big day. A week before our Pentecost Feast, as we dubbed it, members of the church would meet at noontime during the week at the church for prayer. Our prayers usually were for the Lord to get us ready spiritually for Pentecost, and the strength and faith to live the Christian life long after Pentecost.

Bishop Walter H. Richardson, our longtime pastor, usually opens the “Feast” with a welcome sermon on the first Sunday of the celebration. There is always lots of music — singing, preaching and praising God throughout the week.

But for the second year in a row, the Pentecost celebration at my church will be done in a different way because we are still using caution in the era of COVID-19. This year, again we will celebrate via video.

Still, celebrate, we will.

As I reflect on Pentecost Day and the Church, I can’t help but wonder about the church’s role in today’s society. There seems to be so much strife and ill will in the world today, that even the truth seems to be laughed at. In fact, many people don’t seem to know the difference between the truth and a lie. It shouldn’t be hard to tell the difference. With television and other media, the world is able to watch history unfold right before our eyes.

JAN. 6 ATTACK

Take, for example, the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. I, along with millions of others, heard then-President Donald Trump encouraged an angry mob to march to the Capitol and stop the traditional transfer of power. Trump had lost the election, America had elected a new president — Joseph Biden.

But Trump didn’t believe it, calling the entire election a fraud. So he egged the mob on, telling them he would join them. He didn’t.

I watched in disbelief as people stormed the government buildings, smashing glass windows, climbing walls and yelling out then-Vice President Pence’s name as our lawmakers scurried about, looking for a safe closet or room to hide.

I saw a gallows hanging from a rafter and I saw the disrespect of one man in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, as he sat on her chair and propped his feet, clad in dirty boots, on her desk.

I had to look away from the television as one police officer was being crushed in a doorway. He lived.

But another office and four others died as a result of that attack.

Now, I am watching again, as some people, including some church leaders, are saying this attack never happened. And I have to ask the questions, “Where is the Church in all this chaos? Why aren’t more church leaders speaking out... telling the truth about the violence against the truth? Taking a stand for what is right? Why can’t, or won’t they call out this evil that is permeating our country? What, or who, are they afraid of?”

BOOK OF REVELATIONS

It seems to me that many of our church leaders have left their “first love” as it is written in the Book of Revelations in the New Testament of the Bible:

“Nevertheless, I have this against you, that you have left your first love. Remember therefore from where you have fallen; repent and do the first works, or else I will come to you quickly and remove your lampstand from its place — unless you repent.” ( Revelations 2: 4, 5, New King James Version)

The first love that the Apostle John is speaking about is Jesus Christ and His Church. As believers, we must take a stand for the Lord. If we believe that God is love and that he is truth, then we must be willing to speak the truth and take a stand for it, leaving the results to God. Church leaders must not be concerned with what the world can do to them. Rather they should be concerned with the One who made the world, and what He can do. Taking a stand for the truth is simply what we, as followers of Jesus Chris, should do. Period. Why else should there even be a church?

I believe that one of the reasons so many of our country’s lawmakers are taking a stand against the truth is because the Church hasn’t been clear on its stand for the truth. Rather than calling out the lies that are tearing our country apart, for the most part, the Church has kept silent. It doesn’t seem to want to hurt the feelings of the earthly powers that be. I believe the Power that the Church should be concerned with is in Heaven.

IF NOT US, THEN WHO?

While I realize that I am just one small voice, crying out for The Church to take a stand for what is right, I believe it is the right thing to do. I am a member of the Body of Christ — His Church — and it is the duty of every believer to carry on the teachings of Jesus Christ. It is up to us to lift high the lamp of truth and brotherly love. If not us, then who? If not now, then when?

Today — Pentecost Sunday — is a great time to start. With this day also came new mercies and the grace to start anew. We can do this. We can take a stand for the truth. We can call out the lies and leave the results to the Lord. We can return to our first love and be the Church that God wants us to be.

Happy Pentecost Day.