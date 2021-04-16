‘#OneNation’ American flags along Curtiss Parkway stir controversy

Some residents are offended that 50 American flags placed along Miami Springs’ popular Curtiss Parkway walking path contain the hashtag #OneNation. For the Miami Herald

Fifty American flags were recently placed along Miami Springs’ popular Curtiss Parkway walking path as a show of local patriotism.

However, some neighbors who examined the flags up close were offended by small print with the hashtag OneNation.

“One nation is a right-wing, 501 (4)(c), dark-money fundraising group,” said resident Dan Wells, at last Monday’s City Council meeting. “One of the ordinances says no political signs allowed on public property.”

The term dark money refers to funds used to influence voters whereby donors and money sources are not disclosed.

“It violates our [city code] section 150, part 29,” said Wells, who handed proof of his findings to council members. “I don’t think my tax dollars should support that.”

Wells referred to a section of Miami Springs’ code that states: “No political or election signs may be placed or located on the swales, medians, sidewalks, streets, alleys, bike paths or other public rights-of-way of the City.”

As a solution, Wells suggested that hashtag #OneNation inscribed on each of the 50 flags be spray-painted over.

A hashtag is a word or phrase preceded by a hash sign (#) that is often used in social media posts to promote conversations on various subjects.

“The flags and the placards are apolitical,” said Richard Block, a Virginia Gardens Councilman who sits on the board of the Miami Springs Historical Society. “They were placed there with civic pride.”

Block recited the pledge with an emphasis on the phrase “one nation.”

“That’s what we are, we’re one nation, alright?” a flustered Block said.

Miami Springs is a small city of 14,000 that sits just north of Miami International Airport that abuts Virginia Gardens, population 2,000.

“Until today, I really didn’t know what one nation was,” longtime resident Marcia Braun told city officials. “Their mission is working to preserve a Republican Senate majority. It is more than from the pledge of allegiance, it is actually political advertising.”

One city leader who helped volunteers mount flags at 4 a.m. on Easter described the project as a patriotic gesture that was intended to promote unity and stay up until July 4.

“The hashtag was meant to convey that we are one united nation,” said Councilman Walter Fajet. “Which is why it I advocate for people to interpret it as such.”

The flags were part of a beautification project that was paid for by residents, Fajet said, and flags from last year’s project were donated to charity.

“It disappoints me that something that was done with such good intentions could cause such controversy,” Fajet said.

The placement of a message on a flag or even placement of the flag itself, without a message, is political speech by a private person, according to Tom Julin, a partner at the Gunster law firm and First Amendment expert.

“It is up to the city to decide, however, if it will enforce its code,” Julin said. “If it elects not to enforce its code against the placement of the flags by private parties, it would run a risk that it would not be able to enforce its code against other signs carrying political content with which it does not agree.”

Public interest signs, however, may be treated differently, according to a Miami Springs ordinance that says they are permitted on “any and all public or private land due to their public service benefit.”

“In essence, this allows the City to engage in its own speech,” Julin said. “The First Amendment does not require the City to allow others to engage in speech simply because the government does. So, if the flags, with or without messages were placed by the City, rather than a private person, the City can keep the flags without possibly being forced to allow other flags with or without messages.”

The public is invited to sound off on the situation at the next Miami Springs City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26, at City Hall, 201 Westward Dr.