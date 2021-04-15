‘In the Grand Garden’: Longtime friends write tale for kids that’s set in Fairchild

Longtime friends Ellie Goldberg, Dana Lloret and Donna Underwood have self-published “In the Grand Garden,” a children’s book that began as an idea during their strolls together through Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. It focuses on botany for tots.

For years, the peace and beauty of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden have been at the heart of friendship between Ellie Goldberg, Dana Lloret and Donna Underwood.

But during the pandemic, when they couldn’t visit, they decided to share their time creating a children’s book about one of their favorite places.

They titled it “In the Grand Garden,” and they call its theme “totany,” or botany for tots.

“Dana, Donna and I met as first grade moms at Pinecrest Elementary back in the 1990s,” Goldberg said. ‘Though our paths have diverged over the decades, we always seemed to stay close and connected with strolls through Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

“We have recently all become grandmothers. That, and the grandeur of the Garden, inspired us and we decided to use this Covid year to self-publish a children’s first book of ‘totany.’

“Dana and I love rhyming, Donna is a watercolorist extraordinaire and I dabble in self-publishing. We’re happy to say that the book is now available on Blurb.com and also in The Shop at Fairchild,” Goldberg said. All proceeds are donated to Fairchild, which is open once again.

The plot revolves around best buddies Al, a mischievous anole, and Bella, a shy butterfly, who live in a lush tropical garden. Five little tots join them and they all go on a guided tour.

“The three of us collaborated on the theme of every illustration with pleasure,” Underwood said.

Goldberg said she remembers bringing her young sons to Fairchild and riding the tram.

“Inspired by all the botanical glory, I became a tram narrator myself,” she said. “When my grandchildren arrived, I wanted to ensure that they, too, would be drawn to this grand garden right in our own backyard.”

The softcover book is $12 online at https://www.blurb.com/b/10487167-in-the-grand-garden

“It was a labor of love writing this children’s book,” Lloret said. “Love for each other, love for our grandchildren and love for the grand garden!”

Writers’ conference is virtual May 15

If you’re looking to learn how to get published, sign up for the South Florida Writers Association 11th Annual Mango Writers Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 15, via Zoom.

This year’s theme is “Publishing: Beyond the Manuscript,” and includes a lineup of speakers, featuring industry experts, discussing subjects pertinent to writers in every phase of their journey.

The keynote speaker is Mitchell Kaplan, owner of Books & Books and co-founder of the Miami Book Fair. Kaplan, who is also a partner with The Mazur KaplanCompany, will discuss bringing books to the screen, both film and television.

“This year’s Mango Writers Conference promises to be both fun and informative,” said Beverly Melasi-Haag, president of the SFWA. “Because our event is virtual, we are able to welcome speakers from the U.S. and beyond. We also encourage writers from all over the world to register for this year’s conference.”

Cost is $30 a person for students, $50 for SFWA members and $70 for nonmembers. To register, visit https://www.southfloridawriters.org/conference

Wildlife photography is a specialty of Fabiola Forns, one of the judges in the new “As I See It” photography competition hosted by the Coral Gables Garden Club. Photo by Fabiola Forns

New photo contest open until May 31

All photographers over age 18 can submit their work, including pictures taken on smartphones, in the first annual “As I See It” competition organized by the Coral Gables Garden Club.

The group is seeking the best photos of Florida’s natural environment, wildlife, plants and insects, the City of Coral Gables, observations of our pandemic life, and historical places.

“We are excited to see many high-quality images submitted that reflect our state’s diversity, natural environment, Coral Gables and beyond,” said Garden Club organizer Susan Rodriguez.

Proceeds of the competition will help fund the Garden Club’s programs including mangrove restoration in coastal areas, the urban tree canopy, reforestation, and college level scholarships.

“We hope to have wide participation at all camera levels,” said Garden Club member Betsy Tilghman. “People’s smartphones are full of amazing images, and we encourage those submissions.”

You may submit as many images as you like for $10 per entry. The deadline is 10 p.m., May 31. Winning photographs will be featured in major local publications, and on the Coral Gables Garden Club website. An exhibition is under discussion, COVID-19 permitting.

The grand prize is $1,000 with $2,800 in category prizes. For details, visit https://www.coralgablesgardenclub.org/photocontest/ or call 305-439-3440.

Write to christinammayo@gmail.com with news for this column.