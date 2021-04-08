Miami Springs voters elect two new council members

Miami Springs Councilwoman Maria Mitchell ran unopposed for mayor in the April 6 election. For the Miami Herald

Voter apathy was in full swing on Miami Springs’ golf course Tuesday, as voters cast ballots for only two candidates. Three ran unopposed.

Newcomers include Victor Vasquez, a Miami Dade College history professor, who made the grade with 70% of votes against Vincent Medel, the president of the Miami Springs Republican Club.

Vasquez fills a seat once held by former councilman Jaime Petralanda, who resigned last fall after a failed bid for a spot on the Miami-Dade School Board.

Jacky Bravo, a local Realtor, beat Vivian Isla-Rey with 55% of votes, and replaces Councilwoman Maria Mitchell, who ran unopposed for mayor.

Miami Springs, population 13,917, sits just north of Miami International Airport, and advertised elections at the golf course to increase turnout. Out of 9,494 registered voters, 2,079 votes were cast, resulting in a turnout of 22%, Miami-Dade’s elections department said.

Elections in Miami Springs are held every two years, but none were held in 2019.

“In 2019, there was no election since all candidates were unopposed,” said Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor of elections.

Incumbent council members Bob Best, a professional landscaper, and Walter Fajet, a school principal, ran unopposed.

Fajet fills a seat once held by former Councilwoman Mara Zapata, who also resigned last year to run for a school board seat, but lost in a runoff to Christi Fraga, the former vice mayor of Doral.

The new council members will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the community center, 1401 Westward Dr.