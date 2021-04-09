Summer camps rev up with an emphasis on digital

Getty Images/iStockphoto

After a difficult year for students, we have some good news for them: Summer camps are ready to start soon!

While every summer camp differs in how it deals with the pandemic, most have managed to stay open, whether in person, online, or through a combination of the two. As a result, kids and teens will not have to miss out on the chance to try a variety of creative activities. Whether it is making art, music and film, having fun while learning about the world, or riding a horse, there are plenty of opportunities.

As you might expect, technology and the need for virtual learning has shaped much of this year’s offerings.

Given that enrollment is limited, most camps encourage early reservation. Here’s information about some of the many programs available.

Miami-Dade County Summer Camps

Miami-Dade offers a small number of programs at some of the county’s parks. Enrollment is limited.

When: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m., June. 14-Aug. 13. These programs offer 7:30 a.m. early drop-off and 6 p.m. late-pickup options.

With “New Normal” guidelines and protocols in place, Miami-Dade County Parks’ Summer Camps are dedicated to keeping kids active and engaged, offering them numerous opportunities to enjoy exciting activities and adventures in popular parks and green spaces.

General program camps focus on a variety of activities from fitness, sports and arts & crafts to games and exciting field trips while providing a supervised and safe alternative program for kids ages 6 to 14.

All camps are inclusive to children with disabilities. Therapeutic Recreation & Inclusion (TRI) camps are exclusively for disabled children.

There are also specialized program camps, so campers can customize their summer camp experience and explore a new interest or uncover a new talent each week. The choices include exciting sports challenges like golf and cheerleading, nature-based camps with eco excursions, and creative-arts camp.

Cost: Register through the summer online at Park Link — https://miamidadeparks.com/FL/miami-dade-county-parks-recreation/catalog — or register in person at a participating park. There is a $15 nonrefundable registration fee for all camps. Siblings will receive a 10% discount. The cost for these most of these camps is around $45 per week.

Contact: Arcola Lakes Park, 1301 NW 83 St. - Phone: 305-836-5095; Country Village Park, 6550 NW 188 Terr. - Phone: 305-622-2594; Highland Oaks Park, 20300 NE 24 Ave. - Phone: 305-932-2164; Jefferson Reaves Sr. Park, 3090 NW 50th St. - Phone: 305-635-2081; Little River Park, 10525 NW 24th Ave. - Phone: 305-694-5121; North Glade Park, 17355 NW 52 Ave. - Phone: 305-621-2461; Marva Y. Bannerman Park, 4830 NW 24 Ave. – Phone: 305-633-4064

Website: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1540496326545854

Miami Institute of Photography

When and where: June 14-18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At 119 NE 54th St., Miami.

This Photography & Filmmaking Summer Camp allows kids to discover the world through photography and an audiovisual narrative. Students will learn the fundamentals of digital and black-and-white photography, including experiencing developing photos in a darkroom. They will learn how to build their own audiovisual piece from scratch and how to document events.

In the afternoons, they’ll learn about filmmaking and participate in different roles to create a short project.

Cost: $350 per participant. 15% off when adding siblings.

Contact: info@mipworkshops.com or 305-492-3571.

Website: https://miamiphotoinstitute.com/collections/face-to-face/products/teens-video-making-summer-camp

This summer program allows kids to discover the world through photography and an audiovisual narrative. Students will learn the fundamentals of digital and black-and-white photography. They will learn how to build their own audiovisual piece from scratch and how to document events.

They will also experience darkroom developing and digital photography with their smartphones or DSLR cameras during the mornings, and experience the world of filmmaking in the afternoons when participating in different role.

Cost: $350 per participant. 15% off when adding siblings.

Contact: info@mipworkshops.com or 305-492-3571.

Website: https://miamiphotoinstitute.com/collections/face-to-face/products/teens-video-making-summer-camp

Art Classes Miami in Wynwood and Palmetto Bay

The camp costs $500 for one week, and the number of classes is extremely limited this year.

When and where: The program will be held June 14-June 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 151 NW 36 St., in Miami, and July 5- July 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at 14115 S. Dixie Hwy #C, Miami.

Keeping the same precautions that allowed the camp to stay open last year, this program will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year by continuing to offer art classes to kids ages 7 to 13. In this camp, kids learn to paint on canvas, draw and sculpt in clay.

Cost: $500 per week. All art supplies are included.

Contact: artacademymiami@gmail.com or 786-406-9915

Website: https://artclassesmiami.com/summer-camp-and-parties







Frost Young Musicians’ Virtual Summer Camp

The camp is virtual this year.

When: June 21-July 2 ( Intermediate camp for students in grades 5-8); July 5-July 16 (Advanced, Honors Jazz, and Institute of Contemporary Songwriting for grades 9-12).

The Frost Young Musicians Virtual Summer camp will have programs for beginner, intermediate and advanced jazz students. Its newest programs include “Songwriting and Music Production.”

Cost: Intermediate Camp, $500; Advanced Camps, $795; Honors Jazz Camp (instrumental and vocal), $1,075; Institute of Contemporary Songwriting $995/ $1,350.

Contact: Director of the program Sarah Neham Salz at youngmusicianscamp@gmail.com. 305-238-8937 or 305-498-4925.

Website: www.youngmusicianscamp.com

Miami International Riding Club

Availability for this equestrian program is limited.

When and where: June 14-July 9 and July 12-Aug. 13, 9-3 p.m. It also offers extended hours of 3-5 p.m. At 22620 SW 134th Ave, Miami.

Miami International Riding Club offers a full-day equestrian program for kids ages 6-14 who have an interest in English horseback riding. Camp includes riding lessons, horsemanship, and lessons about nature and horse care. Fun activities include playing games on, and with, horses; and other outdoor games.

Cost: Full summer enrollment (nine weeks) costs $3,000. Also offered are daily ($100), weekly ($400), biweekly ($785), and monthly ($1,450) rates. Siblings get a 15% discount.

Contact: Celia.bunge@mirc-horses.com; 305-775-9155.

Website: www.mirc-horses.com/summer-camp/







Fairchild Junior Naturalist Camp

Camp Discovery is limited to eight campers per week.

When and where: This year, Fairchild offers six weeklong, live camp sessions from June 21 to July 30. They’ll run Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. In person at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, which is at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables

Camp Discovery at Fairchild is fun and educational. It offers kids an opportunity to explore Fairchild’s tropical oasis, flutter with the butterflies, perform experiments to feed orchids and protect the environment, and create in a new state-of-the-art maker studio.

Campers go behind the scenes, meet the experts, and have a new adventure every day.

Cost: $225 per week for member registrants and $275 per week for nonmember registrants. Participants will need to submit payment online via an Eventbrite page as well as fill out a Google form to sign up. (See website below.)

Contact: tcastro@fairchildgarden.org; education@fairchildgarden.org. There will be a Zoom orientation session on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. or May 15 at 10 a.m.

Website: https://fairchildgarden.org/science-and-education/learn/camps-at-fairchild/camp-discovery-2021/

Frost Science Summer Camp 2021

Currently, only the program’s limited-capacity in-person summer camp registrations for grades Pre-K–5 is open for registration. There is a waitlist for grades 6-8 or if you are interested in virtual camp offerings. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc5BziDujcRQkceM6cSe9VNa8oofwECfWlDzqeHy9ebJ_YU5g/viewform

When and where: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., including after-care from 4-6 p.m. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

The summer program aims to unleash the power of science through weeklong camps, including focusing on astronomy, engineering, marine biology and paleontology. It offers students the chance to discover the creative brain and the science behind art, recreate amazing inventions, test the physics of flight behind pterosaurs, and even launch into outer space.

Cost: $350 per week for members, $400/week for nonmembers.

Contact: camp@frostscience.org; 305-434-9564

Website: https://www.frostscience.org/summer-camp-2021/







Museum of Discovery and Science

Several programs are offered.

When and where: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (June 10-11 and Aug. 16-17) for a two-day program and (June 14-Aug. 13) for the five-day programs. All classes are conducted at 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale.

The museum is offering a range programs with various themes designed to inspire fun and creativity.

—Here Be Dragons: June 10-11

Meet MODS’ “dragon” ambassadors while exploring the scaly world of reptiles.

—Up, Up and Away!: June 14-18

Explore replica cockpit simulators of the Lockheed-Martin F-35, Strike Fighter, the Edge 540 and a Vought F4U Corsair, and then design and test your own flight designs.

—Kitchen Chemistry: June 21-25

Explore how chemistry, biology and technology all play a part in the world of food and nutrition.

—A Campers Guide to the Galaxy: June 28-July 2

Join us for a week filled with space science fun and learn about the forces that keep all the planets rotating around the sun, explore the parts of a comet and engineer a rocket that will launch into the sky.

—MODS Magical Camp for Witches and Wizards: July 5-9

Get ready for a week of bubbling potions, flying lessons, and much more.

—Chillin’ Like a Villain: July 12-16

From Descendants to Dr. Doom, join us this week as we discover the science behind your favorite villains. Investigate the science behind superhuman flight, flexibility, speed and much more.

—Full STEAM Ahead: July 19-23

It’s time to bring out your creative side for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) week.

—Summer Games: July 26-30

We’re celebrating the Summer Olympics this week. Learn how human and animal athletes alike use science to function under extreme conditions.

—Makerspace: Trash to Treasure: Aug. 2-6

They’ve added Renewable Resources to STEAM and this week will explore renewable resources and fun ways to use them!

—Born to Be Wild: Aug. 9-13

Explore the wonderful world of animals this week as you personally meet many of the Museum’s resident creatures.

—Game On/Roblox: Aug. 16-17

What does it take to create a video game? Discover how STEAM is essential to the creative process of your favorite games like Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite.

Cost:

—Two-day camps: Museum members: $80; nonmembers: $90.

—Five-day camps: Museum members: $200 per week; nonmembers: $225 per week.

Contact: booking@mods.org; 954-713-0930.

Website: https://mods.org/summercamp/

Pérez Art Museum Miami

When and where: June 27-June 11 at 10 a.m. The events can be accessed online.

While the Pérez Art Museum Miami — officially known as the Jorge M. Pérez Art Museum of Miami-Dade County — will not have an in-person camp this summer, it will offer summer camps and summer schools a chance to connect with the museum digitally through “PAMM in the Neighborhood.” Join PAMM’s teaching artists to explore contemporary art and artists. There’s a choice of two interactive sessions: “Let’s Talk About Art” and “Let’s Make Art.” All sessions can engage up to 30 youth at a time, are 30-45 minutes long, and are free.

“Let’s Talk About Art”: Teaching artists will engage students in a conversation accompanied by a dynamic slideshow presentation highlighting an artwork in the PAMM collection.

—For “Let’s Make Art”: Students will participate in an art-making activity based off of an artwork. This session is a follow-up session to “Let’s Talk About Art.”

Cost: Free.

Contact: aferra@pamm.org; education@pamm.org; 786-345-5619

Website: https://www.pamm.org/learn/programs/pamm-neighborhood