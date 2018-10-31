If you’re going to worship, this weekend is the time to do it, a Jewish group says

The nation’s Jewish communities were left reeling after after 11 worshipers were shot and killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Funerals will continue all week for the victims killed in the deadly anti-Semitic attack.
The suspect in the massacre, 46-year-old truck driver Robert Gregory Bowers, faces federal hate-crime charges.
Though Pittsburgh is far from Miami, locals can do their part to help.
The American Jewish Community (AJC) has kicked off an initiative to help fill synagogues in a demonstration of solidarity and unity. The global advocacy organization is urging the Miami and Broward Jewish communities, as well as people of all faiths, to flock to synagogues on this coming Shabbat, both Friday and Saturday nights.
AJC is also asking social media users to promote the hashtag #ShowUpForShabbat to help spread the word.
The organization is also calling upon synagogues to anticipate a larger attendance than usual at Sabbath services and feature explanatory programming, as well as sermons discussing the initiative.
“We must speak out and stand up against those who target Jews,” said Brian Siegal, AJC Miami director. “Coming to synagogue this Shabbat will send a clear, strong message that Jews are not afraid at all.
“And we also know today that Jews are not alone. In our country, in our city, elected officials as well as other faith and ethnic communities recognize that an attack on any faith is clearly an attack on all faiths.”
