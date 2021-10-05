Auto executive Rita Case chosen as member of prestigious Horatio Alger Association

Courtesy Rita Case

Rita Case, the president and CEO of The Rick Case Automotive Group in Sunrise, knows the importance of persistence, determination and education.

As a woman in a male-dominated field, she faced challenges as she rose through the ranks and built an automotive empire with her late husband, Rick.

Case, along with her husband, also became known for her philanthropic efforts in South Florida, especially in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County and Nova Southeastern University.

For her dedication, Case was selected to join the ranks of other outstanding Americans to become a member of the prestigious Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc., which provides scholarships to high school students who face adversity.

“I believe an education is the greatest gift you can give because no one can take it away,” Case said. “Education is the key in our world to opportunity, to being happy, to pursuing your passion. I am all about helping those who can’t help themselves.”

The 16 2022 honorees also include Jane Seymour, actress, artist, producer and philanthropist, Jane Seymour Designs and Open Hearts Foundation; David A. Thompson, president and CEO, TEC Equipment, Inc.; Herschel J. Walker, former professional football player and founder and CEO, H. Walker Enterprises; and Ronald G. Wanek, founder and chairman of the board, Ashley Furniture Ind. Former honorees include actress Carol Burnett, boxer George Foreman and singer Reba McEntire.

The 2022 honorees will be inducted during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., April 7-9.

The nonprofit educational organization is named after Horatio Alger, Jr., a late 19th century author who wrote about overcoming adversity. The invite-only members commit to donate at least $10,000 a year for five years that goes strictly toward providing scholarships for students accepted into the program. They also mentor the scholars. The organization says it will have collectively provided more than $235 million to 35,000 students by 2022.

Case, who is originally from California, was the daughter of parents who owned the first Honda car and motorcycle dealership in Santa Rosa, California. She started selling cars and eventually took over operations. Rita met Rick at a meeting of America Honda dealers she organized in 1977. They were married in 1980 and moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1985.

Over the years, their company grew to include 16 dealerships across Florida Georgia and Ohio. The Cases have raised more than $100 million for charity in South Florida, according to the auto group’s website.

Among their efforts: the “Rick Case Bikes for Kids” program, which has been running for 39 years and has resulted in children receiving more than 100,000 bikes.

“Though she was unfairly met with skepticism ... early in her career, Ms. Case knew what it took to be successful and did not back down from the challenge,“ said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director of the Horatio Alger Association. “She will be a wonderful role model for our scholars, showing them what they can achieve with hard work and self-belief. We are thrilled to welcome her as a new member and look forward to all she will contribute to our organization.“