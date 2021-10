South Florida Indian Creek Village, or Billionaire’s Bunker, and its relationship to the Pandora Papers October 03, 2021 12:40 PM

Indian Creek Village has become known as Billionaire's Bunker or Billionaire's Island. Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, Haitian businessman Gilbert Bigio and Elad Invest Holding Corp., all part of the Pandora Papers, owned lots or homes on the island.