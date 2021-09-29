South Florida
Teen who moved from New York to South Florida is missing. Cops need help finding her
Kate Roberts — a 13-year-old who recently moved to Palm Beach county from New York — is missing, Boynton Beach police said Wednesday night.
“Help us bring Kate home,” the department wrote on social media.
The teen was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of SeaLofts at Boynton Village apartment complex.
Kate has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s also 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.
No other information on her disappearance was immediately available.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911.
