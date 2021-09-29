Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

South Florida

Teen who moved from New York to South Florida is missing. Cops need help finding her

Kate Roberts — a 13-year-old who recently moved to Palm Beach county from New York — is missing, Boynton Beach police said Wednesday night.

“Help us bring Kate home,” the department wrote on social media.

The teen was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of SeaLofts at Boynton Village apartment complex.

Kate has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s also 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other information on her disappearance was immediately available.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service