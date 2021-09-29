A 96-year-old South Florida man with dementia is missing. Have you seen him?

Oscar Rochkind drove away from his Lake Worth home Wednesday afternoon — and the 96-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

The Palm Beach Beach Sheriff’s Office shared a photo in hopes of getting the community’s help in finding him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rochkind, who has dementia, drove away from his Lake Worth home at about 1:30p.m. Wednesday.

He was in his 2019, Blue/Gray, Audi SUV 3, with the Florida tag KPSW54.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information is asked to call 561-688-3400.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 8:38 PM.