South Florida
A virtual memorial event honoring Rick Case will be held Saturday
As the anniversary date of automotive icon Rick Case’s death approaches, the Rick Case Automotive Group is hosting a virtual celebration of life to relive his journey from early high school days to becoming a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.
At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Case’s family, friends and associates can watch the live-streamed event by logging in here.
