More than 20 cats killed in Orlando shelter fire; 25 dogs inside were saved

Orange County Sheriff’s Office and fire rescue saved 25 dogs from a Pet Alliance shelter fire Wednesday night. More than 20 cats were killed in the flames. Rescue efforts are ongoing. Orange County Sheriff's Office

More than 20 cats perished in an Orlando shelter fire Wednesday night, Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson Lisa McDonald said.

Firefighters received a call at 10:21 p.m. about a fire located at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shelter, on 2727 Conroy Road, where flames escaped through the roof, McDonald said. Firefighters and deputies were involved in 50% of the structure.

Within the 5 ,000 square feet building, about the size of an NCAA basketball court, all 25 dogs were saved and 23 cats were killed. The rescue efforts are ongoing, McDonald said.

Several OCSO deputies, along with members of @OCAS_Orlando @OCFireRescue and @petallianceGO entered the building while it was on fire and rescued numerous dogs & cats before the fire became too overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/gvqx6VozQw — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 16, 2021

McDonald said she doesn’t know what caused the fire and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis is investigating it.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

OCFRD and @OrangeCoSheriff remain on scene. Fire crews attacking fire from outside. PIO on scene. https://t.co/INMMsW1YGg pic.twitter.com/QjiP4k8gk7 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 16, 2021

David Urban, a retired truck driver, said he adopted a 3-month-old kitten named Sweet Pea from Pet Alliance on Friday.

As he scrolled on their website last Thursday, Sept. 9, her tortoise shell fur and the gold stripe on her nose drew him to her.

‘“If I had the time and didn’t have a 92-year-old mother to take care of,’ I said, ‘I would’ve adopted another one,’” Urban said.

Urban, 61, who has owned cats his entire life, said he felt heartbroken and in disbelief when he heard the news.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“My sister had texted me and said, ‘well I guess it was really meant to be that you got Sweet Pea,’” Urban said.

Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy said in a press conference that about 150 of the animals were in foster care at the time of the fire.

“If you run a shelter, this is literally your worst nightmare,” Bardy said in the press conference. “To see your building in fire and know that there are animals in there that you’re charged to care for, and you can’t go in. I’m grateful that the firefighters have put their lives at risk to help save as many as they could.”

Several OCSO deputies, along with members of @OCAS_Orlando @OCFireRescue and @petallianceGO entered the building while it was on fire and rescued numerous dogs & cats before the fire became too overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/oBKhVkgczc — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 16, 2021

All of the rescued animals were transferred to the Sanford Pet Alliance location. Anyone who is willing to help, can donate here.